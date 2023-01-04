Watch Now
NewsArizona News

Actions

Arizona Mega Millions ticket wins $4 million in Tuesday's drawing

No one won the big jackpot yet but an Arizona ticket won a hefty prize
No one won the BIG jackpot, but someone in Arizona won $4 million from last night's Mega Millions drawing!
Mega Millions 1-3-22
Posted at 8:44 AM, Jan 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-04 11:01:41-05

TONOPAH, AZ — Check your tickets! A Mega Millions ticket sold in Arizona is worth $4 million after Tuesday night's drawing!

In Tuesday’s drawing, there were more than 2.9 million winning tickets of various amounts including three $4 million tickets sold in Arizona, Mississippi and South Dakota, Mega Millions said in a statement.

Arizona Lottery officials tell ABC15 the $4 million winning ticket sold in the Grand Canyon State was sold at the Tonopah Travel Center, near the Hassayampa Road exit off Interstate 10.

The numbers drawn late Tuesday were: 25, 29, 33, 41, 44, and gold Mega Ball 18.

The winning Arizona ticket matched all five numbers with no mega ball. The cash prize is $1,000,000 plus a Megaplier win for a total cash prize of $4 million.

Arizona Lottery says the ticket has not yet been claimed.

With no jackpot winner, the Mega Millions jackpot increased to an estimated $940 million.

The next drawing is scheduled to be held Friday night.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Make sure your next TV has NEXTGEN TV!