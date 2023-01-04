Arizona Mega Millions ticket wins $4 million in Tuesday's drawing

TONOPAH, AZ — Check your tickets! A Mega Millions ticket sold in Arizona is worth $4 million after Tuesday night's drawing!

In Tuesday’s drawing, there were more than 2.9 million winning tickets of various amounts including three $4 million tickets sold in Arizona, Mississippi and South Dakota, Mega Millions said in a statement.

Arizona Lottery officials tell ABC15 the $4 million winning ticket sold in the Grand Canyon State was sold at the Tonopah Travel Center, near the Hassayampa Road exit off Interstate 10.

The numbers drawn late Tuesday were: 25, 29, 33, 41, 44, and gold Mega Ball 18.

The winning Arizona ticket matched all five numbers with no mega ball. The cash prize is $1,000,000 plus a Megaplier win for a total cash prize of $4 million.

Arizona Lottery says the ticket has not yet been claimed.

With no jackpot winner, the Mega Millions jackpot increased to an estimated $940 million.

The next drawing is scheduled to be held Friday night.