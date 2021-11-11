Arizona marijuana products recalled due to Salmonella, Aspergillus contamination concerns

PHOENIX — Multiple Arizona marijuana dispensaries are voluntarily recalling products due to possible contamination with Salmonella or Aspergillus.

The Arizona Department of Health Services is urging purchasers of certain products to dispose of them.

ADHS says specific products from Baked Bros and Toasted brands tested positive in a laboratory for Salmonella or Aspergillus.

No illnesses have been reported as of Thursday.

“If you have already consumed any of the products and have any of the symptoms described below, please contact your healthcare provider or seek care in the event of an emergency,” ADHS says.

Consumers with any questions may contact the establishment or dispensary they purchased any of the following products:

ADHS

ADHS says symptoms of Salmonella may include:



Diarrhea (that can be bloody)

Fever

Stomach cramps

Some people may also have nausea, vomiting, or a headache.

Aspergillus can cause allergic reactions or infection, usually in people already sick with something else. Symptoms range from asthma or cold-like symptoms to fever and chest pain among many others.