Watch Now
NewsArizona News

Actions

Arizona man sought relating to threats against former President Trump, sheriff’s office says

Ronald Lee Syrvud's last known residence is in Benson, in southern Arizona
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Ronald Lee Syrvud.jpeg
Posted
and last updated

BENSON, AZ — An Arizona man is being sought “as an investigative lead for threats to kill a presidential candidate."

On Thursday, the Cochise County Sheriff's Office said it was "made aware of threatening statements made via social media by the subject Ronald Syvrud towards candidate Trump. As a result, additional information was developed confirming outstanding warrants for this subject, and a subsequent public release was issued."

Syrvud is wanted on several outstanding warrants stemming from DUI charges, felony hit and run, and failing to register as a sex offender, a release on the office’s Facebook page states.

Syrvud's last known residence is in Benson, in southern Arizona.

“If anyone has information on the whereabouts of this subject, call your local law enforcement agency or 9-1-1,” the sheriff’s office added.

It is unclear from the notification which presidential candidate the investigation centers on, but former President Donald Trump is in Cochise County delivering remarks at the United States-Mexico border.

CNN is reaching out to local law enforcement for further details.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen