Arizona legislature passes $1.8B income tax cut

PHOENIX — The Arizona House is moving quickly toward passing a budget for the next fiscal year.

Six of the nine budget bills have already passed including the 2.5% flat tax.

The flat tax permanently removes $1.9 billion from the state’s general fund.

Governor Ducey weighs in after the House voted saying, “it ensures working families and all Arizona taxpayers get to spend their money how they choose, and it will help our state stay competitive so we can continue to attract good-paying jobs.”

The $12.8 billion budget dedicates money to buying back state buildings and paying down the debt. It increases spending for public safety, infrastructure and education. Money for Cities and Counties will also increase.

The House was supposed to vote on the budget Tuesday. But Democrats refused to show up after dozens of amendments by Republicans were dropped on their desks 90 minutes before the session was to begin.

Republicans did not have enough members present in the chamber to proceed.

That was not the case Thursday.

In response to the Democrat's actions, Republicans voted to limit debate on each appropriations bill to 30 minutes.