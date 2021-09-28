Arizona leaders launch new partnership aimed at boosting US semiconductor industry

Arizona leaders from across the semiconductor industry announced a new national partnership on Tuesday aimed at advancing U.S. competitiveness in the chipmaking space.

The new program is called the National Semiconductor Economic Roadmap (NSER) and it is focused on improving American infrastructure and supply chains for this critical industry.

Intel Corp., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., NXP, Microchip and the Semiconductor Industry Association are leading the partnership, with other industry partners expected to join in the coming weeks.

The Arizona Commerce Authority has helped pull the NSER together and get it off the ground, but other state-level players are also expected to join the group now that its existence is public.

Arizona State University, the University of Arizona and Northern Arizona University are NSER founding partners as well since the group has a special focus on developing a high-tech manufacturing workforce both in Arizona and across the country.

The group’s first meeting is set to take place in October.

