Watch
NewsArizona News

Actions

Arizona lawmakers look to curb government's emergency powers

items.[0].image.alt
Ross D. Franklin/AP
After being closed for several weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak, Chandler Fashion Center Mall welcomes back patrons with many social distancing guideline signs Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Chandler, Ariz. Much of the country remains unlikely to venture out to bars, restaurants, theaters or the gym anytime soon, despite state and local officials increasingly allowing businesses to reopen. That's according to a new survey by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
AP Poll Virus Outbreak Economy
Posted at 9:16 AM, Feb 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-02 11:16:19-05

PHOENIX — Arizona Republicans are looking to curtail the government’s emergency powers, which they say were abused by elected officials from the governor on down in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Their ideas range from eliminating the power to shutter businesses or churches to requiring legislative approval for emergencies lasting longer than 120 days.

Other proposals look to enhance the rights of individuals to resist health protocols, such as treating vaccination status the same as race or sex in employment nondiscrimination laws.

Employers also could face hefty fines if they fire a worker for refusing to get vaccinated, or if an employee is injured from a vaccine they get due to a job mandate.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV