Arizona lawmaker wants information on Hobbs Inaugural Funds

PHOENIX — On Wednesday, the Arizona Senate Committee will hear a bill that will require future governors to publish information regarding their inauguration.

The bill would disclose who organized, supported it and funded the ceremony.

It's in response to Governor Katie Hobbs' apparent reluctance to make much of that information about her own inauguration public.

In January, Governor Hobbs' Inauguration Committee released a list of 235 donors who contributed $1.9 million to her inauguration.

The event cost $207,000. The amount of money that 70 of those donors contributed was not included.

"I sent the letter because we're concerned about where the money is," said House Appropriations Committee Chairman David Livingston.

Livingston says any leftover funds need to be accounted for, and in the chairman's view, be donated to the state's general fund or protocol fund which is what previous governors have done with the extra funds raised from their inaugurations.

Livingston sent a letter to the governor Monday wanting to know how much was spent on her inauguration, who contributed to it, and much.

"She talked a lot about transparency, and this is her opportunity to walk the walk," Livingston said.

"I'm not aware of the letter, thank you," replied Governor Hobbs Tuesday, following her appearance at an Arizona Statehood event in the State Museum.

A spokesperson, however, did say the letter was received and is being reviewed.

The chairman is giving Governor Hobbs until Thursday to provide him with the documents he seeks. But Livingston admits if that doesn't happen there may be little recourse for now, "I think the law is unclear on that. So, there is a bill future governors will have to."

Senate Bill 1299 is scheduled for a hearing in the Senate Government Committee on Wednesday.

It requires future governors to publish on its website within 15 days after an inauguration ceremony, information detailing each group that organized, supported or funded the ceremony.

It's expected to pass out of the committee and be voted on later this week before heading to the House next week.