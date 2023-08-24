Arizona kidnapping victim passes note to store customer, resulting in her rescue

SELIGMAN, AZ — Authorities say the actions of a customer in an Arizona convenience store helped save a kidnapping victim earlier this week.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office says a woman at a Chevron store in Seligman on Tuesday evening passed a note to another customer saying she had been kidnapped.

The woman reportedly wrote her name, a description of the vehicle she was in, a phone number and their destinations, along with a plea to call 911.

The customer called for help and gave authorities a description of the woman and the man she was with, as well as the direction they were traveling.

YCSO and the Arizona Department of Public Safety located the vehicle along I-40. Officials detained the 41-year-old man at the scene.

Authorities learned the woman had been reported missing by her mother on Tuesday and named the man as a person of interest.

YCSO says the man abducted her from a car dealership in the Phoenix area on Monday morning while pretending to be an Uber driver in disguise. He reportedly restrained her as they drove to Las Vegas and spent the night in an area park.

“The victim’s extraordinary action in passing the note, the customer’s willingness to assist, and the quick actions of YCSO and DPS saved the victim from her kidnapper and allowed her to return home with her family,” officials said.

The man was booked into jail on numerous charges and officials recovered multiple firearms from the vehicle.