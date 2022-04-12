Watch
Arizona House votes to delay controversial new election law

Posted at 7:17 AM, Apr 12, 2022
PHOENIX — The Arizona House has voted to delay the effective date for legislation signed last month requiring voters to provide evidence of their citizenship.

The measure sent to the Senate on Monday would make the citizenship requirement take effect after the 2022 election.

As it stands now, it would likely go into effect between the primary and general elections this year.

The original legislation was signed last month by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey and has already prompted two lawsuits amid fears by voting-rights advocates that it could cancel the registrations of thousands of people.

