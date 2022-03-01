Watch
Arizona House sends measure boosting voter ID to ballot

Posted at 10:07 AM, Mar 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-01 12:07:41-05

PHOENIX — The Republican-controlled Arizona Legislature has approved a measure that will ask voters to drastically boost identification requirements needed for in-person and mail voting.

Arizona already has very strong voter ID laws, but Republicans contend they leave room for fraud or illegal votes.

Democrats call the measure and many of the scores of election bills making their way through the Legislature this year's efforts to suppress the vote.

The House passed the measure already approved by the Senate along party lines on Monday.

Several other election bills also passed the House on Monday, including one that prevents voters who register using a federal form and have only sworn they are entitled to vote from voting by mail or for president.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

