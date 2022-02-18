Watch
NewsArizona News

Actions

Arizona House OKs critical race theory ban in constitution

items.[0].image.alt
AP
classroom AP
Posted at 8:57 AM, Feb 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-18 10:57:11-05

Republicans in the Arizona House have approved a measure that will ask voters to amend the state constitution to ban the teaching of so-called “critical race theory” in schools and bar any preferential treatment based on race.

A ban on teaching critical race theory has become a major political talking point for Republicans nationwide.

It is not taught in Arizona’s schools, but that has not stopped lawmakers from enacting a ban last year.

The state Supreme Court struck it down because it was unconstitutionally included in the budget.

Thursday's 31-28 party-line vote in the GOP-controlled House sends the measure to the Senate.

If it is approved there, it goes on the November ballot.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV