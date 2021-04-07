Watch
Arizona House OKs bill banning abortion for genetic issues

Bob Christie/AP
FILE - In this May 22, 2019, file photo, Republican Rep. Regina Cobb, chair of the Arizona House Appropriations Committee, listens during a committee hearing in Phoenix. Cobb announced Tuesday, March 23, 2021, that she can't support a proposal that would make it a felony in Arizona for a doctor to perform an abortion because the fetus has a genetic abnormality such as Down Syndrome. Cobb's decision could end the effort to enact the wide-ranging anti-abortion proposal bill, at least as currently written, because Republicans hold just a one-vote House majority and Democrats appear solidly opposed. (AP Photo/Bob Christie, File)
PHOENIX — The Republican-controlled Arizona House approved a sweeping abortion bill making it a felony for a doctor to terminate a pregnancy because the child has a survivable genetic abnormality and imposing a raft of other provisions.

Democrats contend the proposal unnecessarily adds to the state’s already tough restrictions on abortion.

The proposal backed by anti-abortion groups also contains a ban on mail delivery of abortion-inducing medication, confers all civil rights to unborn children and requires fetal remains to be buried or cremated.

The Senate must agree with the House changes before it heads to GOP Gov. Doug Ducey's desk.

