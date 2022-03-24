Watch
NewsArizona News

Actions

Arizona House approves business property tax cut

Money Cash AP
Mark Lennihan/AP
Dollar bills are deposited in a tip box, Sept. 9, 2020 in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
Money Cash AP
Posted at 5:36 AM, Mar 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-24 08:36:22-04

PHOENIX — Republican backers of a big property tax break for businesses had to lean on a fellow GOP lawmaker to get her to switch her vote, but the tax cut is now closer to heading to Republican Gov. Doug Ducey for his certain signature.

Wednesday’s party-line 31-28 victory for Republican Sen. J.D. Mesnard’s bill came after he teamed up with House GOP leaders to pressure Rep. Brenda Barton to change her vote to yes.

A minor House amendment means a second Senate vote is needed first.

It's the second year in a row that the Legislature has handed out property tax cuts to businesses over the objection of minority Democrats.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to watching the Oscars Sunday at 5pm on ABC15 Arizona