Arizona high court to consider case blocking school mask ban

Ross D. Franklin/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2020, file photo, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey speaks at a press conference in Phoenix. In the summer of 2021 Ducey signed into law several measures that restricted the power of local governments to enact COVID-19 protection measures. On Monday, Sept. 27 a judge struck down Arizona laws prohibiting public school districts from imposing mask requirements, colleges from requiring vaccinations for students and communities from establishing vaccine passports for people to show they were vaccinated. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, Pool, File)
Doug Ducey
Posted at 8:05 AM, Oct 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-02 11:05:49-04

PHOENIX — The Arizona Supreme Court has agreed to hear a direct appeal of a lower court ruling that found new laws banning schools from requiring masks and a series of other measures were unconstitutional.

Friday's high court decision came two days after the justices turned down Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s request to allow provisions in three state budget bills and an entire budget bill to take effect.

The laws will remain blocked until the court hears the case and issues a ruling.

That means schools can continue requiring students to wear masks to prevent coronavirus spread and cities and counties can impose virus-related restrictions.

The court set arguments for Nov. 2.

