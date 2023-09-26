Arizona governor withdraws all nominations for department directors, citing 'obstructionism'

PHOENIX — Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs has withdrawn her nominations for department directors amid what she calls “a sad display of partisan obstructionism.”

In a letter dated Monday to the President of the Senate, Warren Petersen, Gov. Hobbs said she would be “pursuing other lawful avenues of ensuring State government can continue to function for Arizonans.”

Gov. Hobbs said, “there are nearly three times as many nominees waiting for your review than have been considered to date,” saying she would be “well into (her) second term before your political circus completes its job.”

She said the current process is “holding agencies that serve the people of Arizona hostage,” and “the Senate’s vetting process is not functioning as intended by law or tradition.”

