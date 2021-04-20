Watch
Governor Ducey vetoes strict sex ed legislation, issues order implementing some of its provisions

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey
Posted at 4:43 PM, Apr 20, 2021
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has vetoed legislation that would have made the state's sex education laws some of the strictest in the nation when it comes to teaching about LGBTQ issues.

The Republican governor called the legislation overly broad and said he was concerned a ban on sex education before 5th grade could limit sexual abuse prevention education.

At the same time, he issued an executive order adopting some of the measure's transparency portions.

The proposed law would have barred all discussions about gender identity, sexual orientation, or HIV/AIDS in sex education classes unless parents are notified in advance and specifically opt-in for the instruction.

