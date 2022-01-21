Watch
NewsArizona News

Actions

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey sues Biden to keep school anti-mask rules

items.[0].image.alt
WCPO Staff
Gov. Mike DeWine on Tuesday ordered all students K-12 must wear masks when they return to school.
How to incentivize wearing a mask for your child
Posted at 2:19 PM, Jan 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-21 16:19:24-05

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey is suing the Biden administration over its demand that the state stop sending millions in federal COVID-19 relief money to schools if they don’t have mask requirements or close due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

The lawsuit filed in Phoenix federal court on Friday comes a week after the U.S. Treasury Department demanded that Ducey either restructure the $163 million program to eliminate restrictions it says undermine public health recommendations or pay back the money.

The Treasury also wants changes to a $10 million program Ducey created that gives private school tuition money to parents if their children’s schools have mask mandates.

Arizona has received about half of the $4.2 billion awarded to it under the 2021 coronavirus relief bill.

Gov. Doug Ducey sounded off on the letter earlier this month, saying Biden's administration is "out of touch with the American people" and should instead focus on assisting Arizona with ongoing border issues.

"When it comes to education, President Biden wants to continue focusing on masks. In Arizona, we’re going to focus on math and getting kids caught up after a year of learning loss," Ducey said in a Friday tweet.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

News Literacy Week: Becoming a smarter, more active news consumer