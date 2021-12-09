Arizona Governor Doug Ducey sits down exclusively with ABC15 to discuss the U.S. border

On Wednesday, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey sat down with ABC15 for an exclusive interview to discuss the U.S. border.

Over the last seven days, thousands of people have crossed into Arizona from Mexico illegally. Many of them were trying to avoid the 'Remain in Mexico' policy.

The Biden administration reinstated the policy on Monday after a federal court said it could not end the Trump era program. Remain in Mexico requires people seeking asylum to wait out their immigration case in Mexico.

The governor spoke about the humanitarian crisis and his frustration with the Biden administration’s failure to communicate its border policy, in effect leaving Arizona to deal with the migrants with little or no federal assistance.

Governor Ducey also spoke for the first time publicly about a White House meeting with senior Biden administration officials, laying out to them what he thinks were flaws in their plan and what might happen if the White House didn’t act.