Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey vows to not sign any bills until Arizona Legislature passes the budget

PHOENIX — With a month left in the fiscal year and the Arizona Legislature yet to pass a budget, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said in a letter addressed to Speaker of the House Rusty Bowers and Senate President Karen Fann that he vetoed 22 bills -- some that he referred to as "good policy" -- and vowed not to sign any additional bills until a budget was passed.

"Our priority needs to be passing a budget for Arizonans," Gov. Ducey said in his letter.

"Until that happens, I do not intend on signing any additional bills transmitted by the Legislature."

Today, I vetoed 22 bills. Some are good policy, but with one month left until the end of the fiscal year, we need to focus first on passing a budget. That should be priority one. The other stuff can wait. 1/ — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) May 28, 2021

This week, the Arizona Senate and House moved to recess until June 10 as leaders were unable to reach an agreement. Some representatives also have vacations planned over the Memorial Day weekend and would be unable to vote.

Leadership can, however, recall everyone back earlier than June 10 to vote, assuming the votes needed to pass are there.

Senate Democrats are unanimously against the $12.8 billion budget, which means every Senate Republican would need to vote for the budget in order for it to pass. Right now, not all Republicans are in support for various reasons.

There is also an ongoing debate about a 2.5% proposed flat tax.

The flat tax amounts to a $1.5 billion tax cut. It benefits Arizona’s top 1% wage earners the most.

It also takes away from the voter-approved Prop 208 by capping the tax rate on the measure, which raises taxes on high-income earners to fund state education.

Gov. Ducey said the flat tax keeps Arizona competitive with other states and would help lead to the creation of 550,000 jobs.

"On the table is a budget agreement that makes responsible and significant investments in K-12 education, higher education, infrastructure and local communities, all while delivering historic tax relief to working families and small businesses," he said.