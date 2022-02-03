Watch
Arizona GOP chair files suit to block Jan. 6 panel subpoena

Bob Christie/AP
FILE - In this May 2, 2018 file photo, Arizona Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kelli Ward speaks to the media as she prepares to file her nominating petitions at the state Capitol in Phoenix. Ward, running for her party's nomination for an open Senate seat, suggested the announcement that McCain was ending medical treatment was intended to hurt her campaign hours before Sen. John McCain died on Saturday, Aug. 25. (AP Photo/Bob Christie, File)
Kelli Ward
Posted at 7:57 AM, Feb 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-03 09:57:07-05

PHOENIX — Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward and her husband have filed a lawsuit seeking to block a subpoena of their phone records by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Kelli Ward and Michael Ward were presidential electors who would have voted for Donald Trump in the Electoral College had he won Arizona.

Both signed a document falsely claiming they were Arizona's true electors, despite Democrat Joe Biden's victory in the state.

Lawyers for the Wards, who are both physicians, argue that turning over their phone records would compromise the private health information of their patients.

They also say it would violate their 1st Amendment rights.

