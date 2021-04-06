Arizona extends individual income tax filing deadline

PHOENIX — Arizona Governor Doug Ducey has extended the deadline to file state individual income taxes in Arizona from Thursday, April 15 to Monday, May 17.

Ducey says he made the move to match the federal government's decision to extend its filing deadline.

I just signed #SB1297 to extend the state individual income tax filing deadline from April 15 to May 17 to match the federal government’s extension. Thank you, @TJShopeforAZ and @Bolick4AZ, for leading on legislation that will simplify the tax filing process for Arizonans. pic.twitter.com/zPZRMH2b0V — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) April 5, 2021

Senate Bill 1297, introduced by Senator T.J. Shope and Representative Shawnna Bolick, ensures taxpayers filing state tax returns or submitting payments prior to May 17 will not be assessed late payment penalties or interest.

The bill also provides taxpayers additional time to contribute to certain charitable organizations, including foster care organizations, public schools and school tuition organizations, for purposes of claiming their tax credits.

Officials say the extension applies only to individual income tax returns. Estimated payments continue to be due on April 15.