Arizona extends individual income tax filing deadline

Mark Lennihan/AP
FILE - This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax Return form. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Posted at 5:08 PM, Apr 05, 2021
PHOENIX — Arizona Governor Doug Ducey has extended the deadline to file state individual income taxes in Arizona from Thursday, April 15 to Monday, May 17.

Ducey says he made the move to match the federal government's decision to extend its filing deadline.

Senate Bill 1297, introduced by Senator T.J. Shope and Representative Shawnna Bolick, ensures taxpayers filing state tax returns or submitting payments prior to May 17 will not be assessed late payment penalties or interest.

The bill also provides taxpayers additional time to contribute to certain charitable organizations, including foster care organizations, public schools and school tuition organizations, for purposes of claiming their tax credits.

Officials say the extension applies only to individual income tax returns. Estimated payments continue to be due on April 15.

