Arizona Dept. of Education report shows decline in public school enrollments compared to last year

A report released by the Arizona Department of Education Tuesday shows a decline in public school enrollments compared to last year.

According to the education department's enrollment report, public enrollment is down overall for the 2020-2021 school year compared to last year.

There are about 38,000 fewer students attending public schools in 2020-2021 compared to the previous school year, according to the office of the Arizona Superintendent of Education Kathy Hoffman.

Statewide enrollment at traditional districts is also down by about six percent while charter schools saw an enrollment increase of nine percent.

Education officials said kindergarten and pre-school programs also accounted for about 42% in enrollment declines in the state with grades eight through 12 seeing small increases in a statewide level compared to the previous school year.

