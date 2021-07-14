Arizona Department of Public Safety detective dies unexpectedly over the weekend

PHOENIX — An Arizona Department of Public Safety detective died unexpectedly over the weekend, the department announced Wednesday.

Detective Benjamin Kjellstrom "unexpectedly passed away in his sleep at home on Saturday," DPS said in a tweet.

Detective Kjellstrom started working for DPS as a state trooper in 2012. Most recently, he served with the Gila County Criminal Targeting Unit in the Criminal Investigations Division.

DPS

DPS says he leaves behind a wife, two children, parents, and a sister.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Kjellstrom family at this incredibly difficult time. Thank you, Detective Kjellstrom, for your service and commitment to the State of Arizona. You will be deeply missed," DPS said.

Further information about Kjellstrom's death was not immediately available.

