Watch
NewsArizona News

Actions

Arizona Department of Health Services issues recall for marijuana products due to possible salmonella, mold contamination

items.[0].image.alt
Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
FILE - This photo from Tuesday Jan. 14, 2020, shows cannabis growing at Revolution Global's cannabis cultivation center in Delavan, Ill. New York has failed in recent years to pass marijuana legalization, but a state senator said lawmakers have reached an agreement to legalize marijuana sales to adults over the age of 21. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
Marijuana Legalization
Posted at 3:25 PM, Jun 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-23 18:46:00-04

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Health Services says multiple Arizona marijuana establishments and dispensaries are initiating a voluntary recall of specific marijuana products due to possible contamination with Salmonella or Aspergillus (mold).

Officials say no illnesses have been reported and the recall is being made out of an abundance of caution.

PRODUCTS AFFECTED:

  • Harvest Platinum, 14g Pre Pack Indica Flower (Glazed Apricot Gelato)
  • Harvest Platinum, 14g Pre Pack Sativa Flower (Tiger Haze)
  • Modern Flower, 3.5g Pre Pack Indica Flower (Orange Acai)
  • Sol Flower Dispensaries and Establishments, Tahiti Lime
  • EHF (Elephant Head Farms), HAT Trick #17 Flower
  • Mohave Cannabis, Preroll
  • Tru Infusion Flower, Cherry WIFI
  • The Pharm, Chemistry #1 (HD 3/24/21)

Experts say consumers who have purchased potentially contaminated products should not ingest, inhale, or otherwise consume them and should dispose of them.

Officials say if you have already consumed any of the products and have any of the symptoms described below, please contact your healthcare provider or seek emergency care if necessary.

SYMPTOMS OF SALMONELLA:
Usually start within six hours–six days after infection and last four-seven days. Ingestion can also happen inadvertently after handling Salmonella-contaminated products.

  • Diarrhea (that can be bloody)
  • Fever
  • Stomach cramps
  • Some people may also have nausea, vomiting, or a headache.

ADHS says marijuana samples that tested positive for Salmonella and mold were reported to the dispensaries and marijuana establishments as free of contaminants.

Once ADHS discovered the positive test results, the establishments involved were notified and took action to work with all distribution and retail partners to remove any potentially impacted products.

Officials say consumers with any questions should contact the establishment or dispensary where they purchased any of the affected products.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to stream ABC15 for free on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV