Watch
NewsArizona News

Actions

Arizona court upholds man's convictions, death sentences

ARIZONA SUPREME COURT
Copyright Getty Images
ARIZONA
ARIZONA SUPREME COURT
Posted at 11:42 AM, May 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-24 14:42:40-04

PHOENIX — The Arizona Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld a man's convictions and death sentences in the 2012 killing of his nine-months pregnant girlfriend whose partially burned body was found in a bed by firefighters responding to an apartment fire.

A Maricopa County Superior Court jury in 2018 convicted Dwandarrius Robinson of two counts of first-degree murder and one count each of arson of an occupied structure and of kidnapping.

The jury returned death-sentence verdicts on murder convictions in the deaths of Shaniqua Hall and her unborn child after considering defense evidence related to Robinson's upbringing and the prosecution's alleging of seven circumstances warranting capitol punishment.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The ABC15 Arizona Let Joe Know Team finds solutions to everyday consumer problems.