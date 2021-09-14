Watch
Arizona company charged in illegal securities ring, agrees to $539M settlement

Andrew Harnik/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2017, file photo U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission building in Washington. Chinese companies hoping to sell their shares in the United States must start making more disclosures about their potential risks before U.S. regulators will allow them to list their stock. The Securities and Exchange Commission announced the move Friday, July 30, 2021, after Beijing said it would step up its supervision of Chinese companies listed overseas, including reviews of their cybersecurity. (AP Andrew Harnik, File)
Posted at 9:00 AM, Sep 14, 2021
Three media companies, including one based in Arizona, agreed to a $539 million settlement agreement with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday after being charged with conducting an illegal fundraising campaign.

The three companies are all connected to Guo Wengui, a Chinese real estate mogul who fled his home country in 2014, according to the Wall Street Journal. Guo is wanted in China for alleged money laundering, fraud and corruption, but has reportedly been living in New York for years after seeking political asylum in the U.S.

The three respondents agreed to pay more than $539 million to settle the SEC’s action but did not admit to or deny any alleged violations of securities law. Combined, the respondents will return more than $486 million to investors, pay $18 million in interest to investors and pay $35 million in civil penalties to the SEC.

During his exile, Guo created digital media sites called gnews.org and gtv.org, which publish articles and videos that target the ruling Chinese Communist Party and spread conspiracy theories about the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccines.

The three companies — Scottsdale-based Voice of Guo Media Inc. and New York City-based GTV Media Group Inc. and Saraca Media Group Inc. — were charged with allegedly conducting illegal unregistered offerings of GTV common stock and digital asset securities, according to a Monday announcement from the SEC.

