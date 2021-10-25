Watch
Arizona collects over $1,500 in fantasy sports tax in August

<p>In this Sept. 9, 2015, file photo, Bear Duker, a marketing manager for strategic partnerships at DraftKings, works at his computer at the company headquarters in Boston. Gambling analysts said the daily fantasy sports company has struggled to break out in the UK since it launched to fanfare there in February 2016. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)</p>
Posted at 2:56 PM, Oct 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-25 17:56:33-04

PHOENIX — Arizona collected just under $1,600 in tax revenue during the first four days of fantasy sports contests after they became legal in August.

The Arizona Department of Gaming on Monday reported the first revenue figures from sports gambling, which was authorized by the governor and Legislature earlier this year.

The state is expected to make significantly more from sports betting, which became legal about two weeks after fantasy sports contests.

The first revenue figures for sports betting are expected in late November.

Four fantasy sports companies reported a combined $175,000 in revenue and $32,000 in profits.

They pay the state 5% of their profits.

