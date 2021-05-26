Arizona budget faces GOP opposition as debates set

PHOENIX — Contentious division among Republican lawmakers about a state budget deal negotiated between GOP Gov. Doug Ducey and majority Republican legislative leaders is at the forefront as the Arizona House is set to debate the plan.

Numerous Republican lawmakers have expressed disdain for the deal.

Some see too much spending and others worry a massive tax cut could hurt cities or undermine the state's finances.

It was clear Wednesday that Republicans who hold slim majorities in both chambers will need to make changes.

They lack any support from minority Democratic for the $12.8 billion spending plan.