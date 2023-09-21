Arizona Border Port Authorities unite for border and economic growth

TUCSON, AZ — The leadership of three Arizona port authorities, the Greater Yuma Port Authority (GYPA), the Greater Nogales and Santa Cruz County Port Authority (GNSCCPA), and the Douglas International Port Authority (DIPA), came together in a joint meeting Monday.

Their goal is to define shared priorities and enhance coordination on cross-border matters affecting economic development in the Arizona-Sonora Megaregion.

The leaders of these organizations formally committed to working together by signing a joint resolution at the end of the meeting. This resolution includes funding for binational coordination, operational improvements, investments in transportation, and joint advocacy with state and federal governments.

Greater Yuma Port Authority Chairman Matias Rosales emphasized the need for thorough planning to support the growing binational population and port of entry developments.

“The San Luis-Yuma region has seen tremendous growth in its population and the trade that flows through our community. With this comes the need to establish a comprehensive plan to support our binational population, which includes the port of entry projects. It is exciting to have this conversation with our fellow border authorities as we all have knowledge and experience to share with others to better respond to the challenges of the border together,” stated Chairman Matias Rosales of the Greater Yuma Port Authority.





Greater Nogales and Santa Cruz County Port Authority Chairman Jaime Chamberlain highlighted the impact their collective voice could have on decision-makers in Washington, D.C. and Mexico City.

“The port authorities represent the stakeholders who live and breathe the border every day. We are the first

to experience the effects of policy and procedural changes. Coming together in this collaboration makes

our voice that much louder and effective with decision-makers in Washington, D.C. and in Mexico City. I

am excited about the impact that this coordinated effort will have for all our communities,” said Chairman

Jaime Chamberlain of the Greater Nogales and Santa Cruz County Port Authority.





Douglas International Port Authority Chairman Carlos Fernandez emphasized the importance of a unified voice to meet the needs of their cross-border trade and tourism gateway.