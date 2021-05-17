Watch
Arizona border deaths hit 10-year high in 2020, most due to heat

Gregory Bull/AP
FILE - In this March 11, 2019, file photo, construction crews replace a section of the primary wall separating San Diego, above right, and Tijuana, Mexico, below left, seen from Tijuana, Mexico. The Biden administration says it will begin work to address flooding and soil erosion risks from the unfinished wall on the U.S. border with Mexico. It also began providing answers on how it will use unspent money from shutting down one of President Donald Trump's signature domestic projects. The Defense Department says it will use unobligated money for military construction projects for its initial purpose. The repair work will take place in Texas' Rio Grande Valley and San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
TUCSON, AZ — The bodies of 220 migrants who crossed the border were recovered from Arizona’s inhospitable deserts, valleys and mountains in 2020.

That number is the highest in a decade following the hottest, driest summer in state history.

Of the decedents who were identified, 71% were between 20-39 years of age, 75% of the recovered remains were males, 8% were females and in 17% of the cases, the sex was unable to be determined.

The previous annual high according to the Pima County Medical Examiner’s annual report for 2020 was 224 migrant deaths in 2010.

According to the Associated Press, enforcement efforts in California and Texas over the years have pushed migrants into dangerous terrain in Arizona without easy access to food and water. Some advocates believe border wall construction also has played a role.

The cause of death was undetermined in 74% of cases, primarily due to limitations of examination of decomposed and skeletal remains. Of the remainder, environmental exposure combined with dehydration comprised 21% of deaths.

76% of the bodies recovered were determined to be of Mexican nationality, followed by Guatemalans at 12%, and Salvadorans and Hondurans at 3% each.

As of December 31, 2020, 1,190 decedents remain unidentified.

