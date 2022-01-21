Watch
Arizona bill would ban transgender girls, women from teams

Bob Christie/AP
FILE - In this May 21, 2019, file photo, Arizona state Rep. Nancy Barto, middle, stands with other lawmakers in the State House. Transgender girls and women in Arizona would be barred from participating in sports on the team that aligns with their gender identity under a proposed law. Republican Rep. Barto introduced the measure on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, saying it is intended to prevent female athletes from being forced to compete against biological males. It would apply to K-12 schools, community colleges and state universities but only to female teams. (AP Photo/Bob Christie, File)
Nancy Barto
Posted at 10:40 AM, Jan 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-21 12:40:23-05

PHOENIX — Transgender girls and women in Arizona would be barred from participating in sports on the team that aligns with their gender identity under a law approved by a Senate panel.

The bill approved on party lines by the Republican-dominated Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday is intended to prevent female athletes from being forced to compete against transgender women and girls.

It would apply to K-12 schools, community colleges and state universities but only to female teams.

Minority Democrats, LGBTQ rights groups and parents of transgender girls say the bill harms young girls and women who just want to play sports with their friends.

