Watch
NewsArizona News

Actions

Arizona bill bans gender reassignment surgery for minors

ARIZONA CAPITOL
MATT YORK/AP
FILE - The Arizona Capitol grounds are shown Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2004 in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)
ARIZONA CAPITOL
Posted at 5:31 AM, Feb 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-25 07:31:13-05

PHOENIX — The Arizona Senate has voted to prohibit gender reassignment surgeries for minors.

Republicans approved the measure in a 16-12 party-line vote on Thursday.

Advocates for transgender youth say decisions about health care should be left to children, their parents, and their doctors.

Supporters of the legislation say teenagers shouldn’t undergo irreversible surgeries.

The measure is a scaled-back version of an earlier proposal that failed in a Senate committee earlier this month. That version would have banned a broader array of gender-affirming health care, including puberty blockers and hormone therapy.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV