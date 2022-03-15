Watch
Arizona bill allowing deadly force for property damage fails

Bob Christie/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2017 photo, is then-Arizona state Rep. Michelle Ugenti-Rita, during a legislative session at the Capitol in Phoenix. A bill sponsored by Ugenti-Rita set for a vote Monday, March 7, 2022, would allow business owners or their employees to use deadly force to defend their property against smash-and-grab robbers if the robber possessed a dangerous weapon. But critics of the proposal say the legislation is so broadly written that it would allow someone to shoot and kill someone just for scrawling graffiti on a wall while having something that might be deemed a weapon. (AP Photo/Bob Christie, File)
Posted at 7:23 AM, Mar 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-15 10:23:49-04

PHOENIX — The Arizona Senate has rejected legislation sponsored by a Republican state senator that would have allowed the use of deadly force to stop someone from damaging property.

Several Republicans joined with Democrats Monday to reject the major expansion of state laws that currently allow lethal force only to stop very serious crimes.

Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita said she wants to give business owners the right to defend their property against smash-and-grab robbers if the robber possessed a dangerous weapon.

Critics say the legislation was so broadly written that it would allow someone to be killed just for scrawling graffiti on a wall.

Republican Sen. Sonny Borrelli said the bill was just too extreme.

