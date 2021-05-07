Arizona Attorney General files preliminary injunction to stop federal immigration policy

PHOENIX — Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced Friday that a preliminary injunction was filed to stop federal immigration policy.

Arizona and Montana are suing the Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other officials over the Interim Guidance that is being called "dangerous."

Read the injunction here.

"In addition to slashing arrest and deportations, the new policy has forced the release of potentially dangerous individuals into Arizona communities," the AG's office said in a press release.

The AG says ICE is not picking up individuals who have been convicted of crimes after they conclude their sentences at state prisons. The individuals are reportedly being released by officials and are placed on supervision at the state's cost.

According to data provided by the AG's office, removals have dropped almost 50% since February due to Interim Guidance.

A hearing is set for May 27 in the U.S. District Court.