PHOENIX - Flu season is well underway across the country — but Arizona is one of multiple states getting hit especially hard.

Twenty-one states are experiencing high flu activity, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

While the flu vaccine’s effectiveness may vary, doctors still urge that everyone get it. According to recent studies, the vaccine reduces the risk of an individual catching the flu by 40- to 60-percent.

States with “high activity” include:

Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and West Virginia

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, just this past week 1,920 flu-cases were confirmed in Arizona, which is over 1,700 more cases compared to last season.

Nationally, 12 children have died due to the flu and there have been nearly 2,500 flu-related hospitalizations, experts confirmed.

Flu symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Sore throat

Runny nose

Body aches

Headaches

Fatigue

Vomiting and diarrhea (more common in children)

How to avoid spreading the flu: