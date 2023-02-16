Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes to investigate proposed Albertsons-Kroger merger

PHOENIX — Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes is going to investigate the proposed merger between Albertsons Companies and The Kroger Co.

Mayes announced the launch of the investigation Thursday.

“Hardworking Arizonans struggle daily to put fresh, healthy food on the table for their families and have already suffered through devastating price increases over the past year," Mayes said. "In addition to skyrocketing prices, the proposed merger raises questions about the potential for store closures that could force consumers to travel farther for groceries – possibly creating food deserts that disproportionately affect minority communities.”

Albertsons Companies operates groceries stores such as Albertsons and Safeway. The Kroger Co. runs Fry's Food Stores and Smith's in Arizona.

The two companies combined operate more than 250 stores in the state. They employ more than 35,000 people and account for almost half of grocery market sales in Arizona.

The proposed merger was announced in October. At that time, the companies anticipated the nearly $25 billion deal closing early next year.