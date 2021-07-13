Watch
Arizona AG files pregnancy discrimination complaint against Tucson financial firm

Charlie Neibergall/AP
Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley's gavel sits on the speakers' desk, Monday, March 16, 2020, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. Iowa leaders are suspending the current legislative session for at least 30 days in efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Gavel court AP photo
Posted at 8:48 AM, Jul 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-13 11:48:33-04

The Arizona Attorney General’s Office has filed a discrimination complaint that alleges Tucson-based JD Mellberg Financial discriminated against a disabled and pregnant employee by denying her necessary workplace accommodations.

In the June 2020 filing, the woman contends she was forced to commence an unpaid medical leave of absence because of her pregnancy status. On top of pregnancy, the woman had placenta previa, a condition that can cause bleeding during the pregnancy and limits mobility.

According to the complaint, the woman allegedly requested accommodations to work remotely but was instead denied and forced into an unpaid medical leave of absence. The AG's office also alleges that JDMF further discriminated against her by canceling her medical insurance and terminating her employment after she engaged in protected conduct under the Arizona Civil Rights Act (ACRA).

JD Mellberg Financial, a retirement planning services firm, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The complaint further claims that the defendant, through its general counsel, claimed it “denied the employee's request to work remotely as a reasonable accommodation in June 2020 because pregnant women should not be allowed to work during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

