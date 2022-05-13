Watch
Appellate court rules against mine company's Arizona project

Ross D. Franklin/AP
FILE - This file photo taken Monday, June 15, 2015, shows the Resolution Copper Mining area Shaft #9, right, and Shaft #10, left, that awaits the expansion go ahead in Superior, Ariz. The U.S. Forest Service released an environmental review Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, that paves the way for the creation of one of the largest copper mines in the United States, against the wishes of a group of Apaches who have been trying for years to stop the project. The mountainous land near Superior is known as Oak Flat or Chi'chil Bildagoteel. It's where Apaches have harvested medicinal plants, held coming-of-age ceremonies, and gathered acorns for generations. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Posted at 4:42 AM, May 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-13 07:43:17-04

TUCSON — An appeals court has upheld a judge’s ruling overturning a federal agency’s approval of Toronto-based Hudbay Minerals' plan for a new open-pit copper mine in southeastern Arizona.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed Thursday that the U.S. Forest Service’s approval of a permit for the Rosemont Mine in a valley on the eastern flank of the Santa Rita Mountains violates part of a federal mining law.

The court cited the planned use of national forest land for long-term storage of waste rock and the lack of valuable minerals on the property.

Conservationists hailed the ruling.

Hudbay says it's reviewing the ruling and will continue to pursue alternatives.

