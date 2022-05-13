Appellate court rules against mine company's Arizona project

TUCSON — An appeals court has upheld a judge’s ruling overturning a federal agency’s approval of Toronto-based Hudbay Minerals' plan for a new open-pit copper mine in southeastern Arizona.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed Thursday that the U.S. Forest Service’s approval of a permit for the Rosemont Mine in a valley on the eastern flank of the Santa Rita Mountains violates part of a federal mining law.

The court cited the planned use of national forest land for long-term storage of waste rock and the lack of valuable minerals on the property.

Conservationists hailed the ruling.

Hudbay says it's reviewing the ruling and will continue to pursue alternatives.

