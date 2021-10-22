Watch
Apaches ask appeals court to back bid to halt land transfer

Ross D. Franklin/AP
FILE - This June 15, 2015, file photo shows in the distance, part of the Resolution Copper Mining land-swap project in Superior, Ariz. Members of the San Carlos Apache tribe are scheduled to go before the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Friday Oct. 22, 2021, in San Francisco to ask the court to back the tribe's efforts to halt the transfer of land — that they consider to be sacred — to the copper mining company. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Posted at 3:08 PM, Oct 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-22 18:08:41-04

PHOENIX — An attorney for members of the San Carlos Apache tribe has asked the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco to back their efforts to halt the transfer of land in central Arizona they consider sacred to a copper mining company.

The attorney for Apache Stronghold said Friday the transfer would affect the survival of the Apache people.

An attorney for the U.S. government responded that the land transfer must go ahead because it was part of legislation approved by Congress.

The three-court panel did not immediately issue a ruling and will release a decision later.

