Alicia Navarro, mother reunite years after initial disappearance from Glendale, Arizona

Alicia Navarro, who turned herself in to the police earlier this year after disappearing in 2019, has been reunited with her mother.

Navarro, who is now an adult, showed up at a Montana police station over the summer to ask to be removed from the list of missing persons.

Police said she appeared to be fine and in good health at the Montana police station. While first interacting with police, she was reportedly in bright spirits and apologetic, worrying about her mother.

She had been living with a man in Montana up until recently when he was arrested on child sexual abuse charges said to be unrelated to Navarro.

Navarro and her mother reunited in Montana over the weekend. Navarro's mother, Jessica Nunez, posted on Facebook Wednesday morning that "my family is complete now" and thanked the community for the support over the years.

Nunez says "god is a miracle worker" and is asking for privacy.

At this point, no one is facing any criminal charges in relation to Navarro's disappearance. Investigators say the case is ongoing.