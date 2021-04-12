Airbnb restricts reservations in Arizona for July 4th holiday

PHOENIX — Airbnb is restricting reservations in Arizona for the July 4th holiday to cut down on parties.

The move is part of the company's "Summer of Responsible Travel" initiative as travel increases.

Airbnb says there will be a block on one-night reservations for home listings in the state, effective Monday. Guests with a history of positive reviews are exceptions to the rule.

While fewer people traveled during the last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Airbnb says hundreds of people signed up to have their homes listed on the vacation rental online marketplace, bringing in $1.5 million in Phoenix since March 2020.