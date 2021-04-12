Watch
NewsArizona News

Actions

Airbnb restricts reservations in Arizona for July 4th holiday

items.[0].image.alt
Eric Risberg/AP
FILE - This Feb. 22, 2018, file photo shows an Airbnb logo during an event in San Francisco. Home-sharing site Airbnb posted a $3.9 billion loss in the fourth quarter of 2020 as it suffered from the pandemic downturn in travel and recorded one-time costs for becoming a public company. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)
Earns Airbnb
Posted at 9:51 AM, Apr 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-12 12:58:56-04

PHOENIX — Airbnb is restricting reservations in Arizona for the July 4th holiday to cut down on parties.

The move is part of the company's "Summer of Responsible Travel" initiative as travel increases.

Airbnb says there will be a block on one-night reservations for home listings in the state, effective Monday. Guests with a history of positive reviews are exceptions to the rule.

While fewer people traveled during the last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Airbnb says hundreds of people signed up to have their homes listed on the vacation rental online marketplace, bringing in $1.5 million in Phoenix since March 2020.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Don't miss the 93rd Academy Awards LIVE on ABC15 Arizona Sunday, April 25 at 5 p.m.