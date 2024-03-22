AG Kris Mayes asks court to take over Mesa care facility, alleging elder abuse

MESA, AZ — An elder care facility in Mesa is being accused of elder abuse and consumer fraud.

On Friday, Attorney General Kris Mayes asked the Maricopa County Superior Court to appoint a receiver to take control of Heritage Village Assisted Living, located near 80th Street and Brown Road.

A lawsuit filed by the AG's Office last week alleges elder abuse and consumer fraud by the owners of the facility and others involved in the enterprise.

Mayes is asking to remove the current owners from control while the lawsuit is pending.

“The vulnerable residents at Heritage Village face not only the danger of inadequate care and dangerous conditions, but also the danger of Heritage Village shutting down entirely because it lost its license,” said Attorney General Mayes. “In the near term we are asking the court to bring in a receiver to run the facility correctly and ensure the residents receive the care they are paying for. Ultimately we will ask the court to find new owners for Heritage Village and permanently block the current owners from any future contact with vulnerable adults in Arizona.”

In January, the Arizona Department of Health Services announced it intended to revoke the Heritage Village license over repeated patterns of numerous and severe violations of Arizona law.

The Attorney General filed the lawsuit and receivership application to make immediate changes at the facility and prevent the need to relocate about 150 residents.

“If Heritage Village loses its license, families whose loved ones currently reside there will have to scramble to make new arrangements,” said Attorney General Mayes. “The residents and their families are the victims here, they do not deserve this disruption when the court can appoint competent professionals to ensure quality care while our lawsuit moves forward.”

To read the full lawsuit and other court filings, click here.