ADOT now seeking public comment on its tentative five year program

PHOENIX — With so many people moving to Arizona, infrastructure is vitally important to support growth.

On March 18, the Arizona Department of Transportation released its Tentative Five Year Construction Program, naming its priority projects and how much they will cost.

"ADOT takes a comprehensive look at the entire state highway system and looks at what our maintenance needs are, and we look at traffic volumes to see where there might need to be expansion of the existing highway system," said ADOT spokesperson, Garin Groff.

ADOT also officially opened the public comment period for the program.

"We really welcome the public's input," Groff said.

ABC15, gathering public comment, spoke with Jeff Wyckoff who runs L&W Supply, a business that sells construction and building equipment.

"There's a lot of roads that I travel on. I have a large fleet of vehicles," Wyckoff said.

For his tax dollars, Wyckoff says, he expects results.

"There are some freeways that are horrible," Wyckoff said. "The I-17 being one of them, it needs to be fixed," he said.

The ADOT website lists ways the public can leave comment.

THE PUBLIC CAN PROVIDE COMMENTS ON THE TENTATIVE FIVE-YEAR PROGRAM IN THE FOLLOWING WAYS:

Attend the public hearing of the State Transportation Board on May 20 at 9 a.m. Meeting information can be found at http://aztransportationboard.gov

Complete an online comment form at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ADOTFiveYearSurvey

Email: fiveyearconstructionprogram@azdot.gov

Call the bilingual phone line at: 1-855-712-8530

Mail ADOT at: Attn: Courtney King, c/o ADOT Communications, 1655 W. Jackson, Room 179, MD 126F, Phoenix, AZ 85007

The ADOT website also highlights the top priority projects.

THE TENTATIVE 2023-2027 TRANSPORTATION FACILITIES CONSTRUCTION PROGRAM INCLUDES:

$3.8 billion for highway projects in Greater Arizona.

$1.5 billion in voter-approved freeway investments in Maricopa County and $200 million in the Pima County region.

$31 million in airport capital improvements.



THE $3.8 BILLION STATEWIDE HIGHWAY PORTION OF THE PROGRAM INCLUDES:



$2.6 billion in preservation projects, which include repaving highways, extending the life of existing pavement and repairing or reconstructing bridges. More than $5.5 million will go toward pavement preservation projects to extend the life of Arizona roadways and bridges.

$463 million for projects that improve highway safety, efficiency and functionality, such as smart technology or adding shoulders.

A total of $571 million for state highway projects that add capacity, such as widening projects and new interchanges.

KEY PROJECTS IN THE TENTATIVE FIVE-YEAR PROGRAM INCLUDE:

$70 million to widen the last section of State Route 260 (Lion Springs section)

$83.6 million to widen I-17 from Anthem Way to Black Canyon City and add flex lanes from Black Canyon City to Sunset Point

$68.1 million to expand broadband connectivity along Interstate 40 west from Flagstaff to the California border

$125 million on the first phase of the I-40/US 93 West Kingman interchange

$83 million for the I-10 Gila River Bridge project

Funding for the projects are a mix of federal, state and half-cent sales tax.

"These are based on anticipated revenues that we have forecast coming in over the next five years," Groff said.

The public has until June 2 to leave comments. The State Board of Transportation is expected to take official action on the program at its June 18 board meeting.

For more plan details visit the ADOT website.

