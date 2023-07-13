ADOT asking for public comment on statewide electric vehicle charging station plan

The Arizona Department of Transportation is asking for feedback on a plan to add electric vehicle charging stations on state highway corridors.

The 2023 Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Deployment Plan Update adds seven state highway corridors that would have charging stations no more than 50 miles apart.

According to ADOT, the highways added to the plan are:



State Route 87 from Mesa to Payson

SR 260 from Payson to Show Low

SR 347 from just south of Phoenix to Maricopa

US 89 from Flagstaff to the Utah state line

SR 64 from Williams to the Grand Canyon

SR 95 from Quartzsite to Interstate 40

US 93 from Kingman to the Nevada state line

Additional charging stations on even more highways are expected to be constructed in the coming years. It’s all part of more than $76 million in funding from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program.

A virtual meeting is scheduled for 6-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18. To register and participate, click here.