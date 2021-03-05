Menu

Watch
NewsArizona News

Actions

ADCRR: Department stands ready to begin executions in Arizona

items.[0].image.alt
Pat Sullivan/AP
FILE - This May 27, 2008 file photo shows the gurney in Huntsville, Texas, where Texas' condemned are strapped down to receive a lethal dose of drugs. Both Texas and Missouri use the single drug pentobarbital as their drug of choice and say theyve never had an execution go wrong. Ohio, Oklahoma and Arizona, where executions in 2014 went awry, use benzodiazepine Midazolam. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan, File)
Texas Execution
Posted at 1:18 PM, Mar 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-05 15:18:47-05

The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry (ADCRR) announced Friday that the department is prepared to begin executions in the state.

In a letter to Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, David Shinn, Director of ADCRR said the department has been working to get the drugs needed to implement executions in Arizona over the past months.

Shinn added that they are also identifying the sources to prepare the drugs in compliance with state law.

You can read the letter from the Director of ADCRR below.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV