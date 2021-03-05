ADCRR: Department stands ready to begin executions in Arizona

The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry (ADCRR) announced Friday that the department is prepared to begin executions in the state.

In a letter to Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, David Shinn, Director of ADCRR said the department has been working to get the drugs needed to implement executions in Arizona over the past months.

Shinn added that they are also identifying the sources to prepare the drugs in compliance with state law.

You can read the letter from the Director of ADCRR below.