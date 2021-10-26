Activists protest Sen. Kyrsten Sinema at Bisbee wedding

PHOENIX — Activists protested outside a wedding where U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema was officiating over the weekend.

The incident in Bisbee is the latest confrontation between demonstrators and the Arizona Democrat who opposes key parts of President Joe Biden’s social services and climate change package.

A video posted to YouTube shows the bride’s mother tearfully pleading with protesters not to disrupt her daughter’s wedding.

Among the costumed guests at the wedding were people wearing Native American costumes with a headdress and face paint.

A spokeswoman for Sinema says the senator condemns the “disrespectful and racist costumes.”