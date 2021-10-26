Watch
Activists protest Sen. Kyrsten Sinema at Bisbee wedding

Mandel Ngan/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2021 file photo, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., speaks during a committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Democratic Arizona Sen. Sinema faced more defections Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, from the broad base of support she built to win her seat in 2018 when five members of her veterans advisory council resigned over her opposition to parts of President Joe Biden's infrastructure plan and refusal to ditch the Senate filibuster. (Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP, File)
Kyrsten Sinema-Angry Supporters
Posted at 12:55 PM, Oct 26, 2021
PHOENIX — Activists protested outside a wedding where U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema was officiating over the weekend.

The incident in Bisbee is the latest confrontation between demonstrators and the Arizona Democrat who opposes key parts of President Joe Biden’s social services and climate change package.

A video posted to YouTube shows the bride’s mother tearfully pleading with protesters not to disrupt her daughter’s wedding.

Among the costumed guests at the wedding were people wearing Native American costumes with a headdress and face paint.

A spokeswoman for Sinema says the senator condemns the “disrespectful and racist costumes.”

