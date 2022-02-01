A replica of the Mystery Machine sold for more than $60k at Barrett-Jackson in Arizona!

SCOTTSDALE — Zoinks! A replica of one of the most famous cars in movie history was sold this weekend!

A copycat of the famous van belonging to the ghost-fighting gang of Velma, Daphne, Fred, Shaggy and Scooby-Doo crossed the auction block during the last week of January at Barrett-Jackson in Scottsdale.

The 1966 Dodge A100 "Mystery Machine" re-creation was one of two "Mystery Machine" replicas sold during this year's auction.

One lucky fan purchased the van for $63,800. The teal, turquoise, and orange vehicle has the exact details from the cartoon! The paint colors were computer-matched with an original gel cell that was used in the TV series. Unlike in the show, this van did not come with the best mystery-solving dog and friends in the crime-fighting business."SCOOBY ROOBY ROO!"

See the psychedelic inside of this "Mystery Machine" in the video above!