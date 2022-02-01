Watch
NewsArizona News

Actions

A replica of the Mystery Machine sold for more than $60k at Barrett-Jackson in Arizona!

items.[0].videoTitle
A replica Mystery Machine is hitting the auction block this weekend at Barrett-Jackson!
download (5).jpeg
Posted at 2:26 PM, Feb 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-01 16:26:42-05

SCOTTSDALE — Zoinks! A replica of one of the most famous cars in movie history was sold this weekend!

A copycat of the famous van belonging to the ghost-fighting gang of Velma, Daphne, Fred, Shaggy and Scooby-Doo crossed the auction block during the last week of January at Barrett-Jackson in Scottsdale.

The 1966 Dodge A100 "Mystery Machine" re-creation was one of two "Mystery Machine" replicas sold during this year's auction.

One lucky fan purchased the van for $63,800. The teal, turquoise, and orange vehicle has the exact details from the cartoon! The paint colors were computer-matched with an original gel cell that was used in the TV series. Unlike in the show, this van did not come with the best mystery-solving dog and friends in the crime-fighting business."SCOOBY ROOBY ROO!"

See the psychedelic inside of this "Mystery Machine" in the video above!

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV