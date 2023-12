PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ — It's time to check your tickets!

Someone in Arizona won the Triple Twist $2.7 million jackpot!

The Arizona Lottery says the lucky ticket was sold on Sunday at a Fry's Food Store located at 3100 N Glassford Hill Road in Prescott Valley.

The Lottery says three people won $100K with winning scratchers and draw games last week in Mesa, Gilbert and Douglas last week. Four others also won $50K in Ehrenberg, Tucson, El Mirage and Apache Junction.