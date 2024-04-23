$95 billion in foreign aid package passes the House and heads to the Senate

A $95 billion foreign aid package is making its way through Congress. The deal includes $61 billion for Ukraine, $26 billion for Israel and humanitarian efforts in Gaza, and $8 billion for Taiwan and other U.S. allies in the Indo-Pacific region.

The portion of funding earmarked for Ukraine received the most opposition from lawmakers but ultimately passed the house on Saturday with bipartisan support 311-112.

Ahead of the vote, a volunteer group of Ukrainians from Arizona and others from the Valley, flew to Capitol Hill to advocate for the funding in the fourth-ever Ukraine Action Summit.

Irene Amine, founder of the volunteer group Cactus and Tryzub, said "There were over 500 delegates that traveled to D.C. to advocate for Ukraine this time, and there were 47 states represented."

She has been pushing for additional funding for the last seven months, adding, "The longer the aid is delayed, Russia is digging in, and they're growing their minefields, and it's a huge threat to civilians. It's a huge problem for agricultural business in Ukraine and it's going to take decades to deal with this problem."

U.S. Marine Matthew Sampson, who just spent 635 days fighting on the frontlines as a volunteer in the International Legion of Defense of Ukraine, also attended the Summit.

Sampson said he wanted to speak to lawmakers of his firsthand experience and "Make sure that I can just inform them of just what's going on, while also saying thank you to Congress and the American people for getting us American weapons and ammo to keep us alive."

In the House, Rep. Andy Biggs took issue with the portion of the funding earmarked for Gaza, claiming the money would ultimately end up in the hands of Hamas. "In order to get any of this through we're going to provide money to terrorists. That's what a yes vote is. I don't know how I can do that. Not when we're borrowing money to give that to the terrorists," Biggs said, before voting against the foreign aid.

Rep. Paul Gosar also voted no and said the House was "On the verge of sending another $61 billion to further draw America into an endless and purposeless war in Ukraine."

Rep. Eli Crane also voted against the funding and said, "Congress is neglecting critical issues at home."

Rep. Debbie Lesko said "When President Biden and the Democrats take action to secure our border, I will vote to help Ukraine with military aid. Until then, I cannot in good conscience support additional aid."

The bill however is expected to pass the Senate, and President Biden has made it clear he plans to sign it into law.

Senator Mark Kelly is expected to vote yes and praised the bipartisan support in the House, "The Senate must act quickly to finish it. Our national security and that of our allies and partners are at stake."

Senator Kyrsten Sinema's office declined ABC15's request for a comment ahead of the expected vote in the Senate on Tuesday.