8-year-old in critical condition after being pulled out of Lake Havasu

350279406_1196013501063238_3408524067426001690_n.jpg
Mohave County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 6:52 PM, May 27, 2023
LAKE HAVASU, AZ — An 8-year-old girl from California is in critical condition after she was found approximately four feet underwater at Lake Havasu Saturday afternoon.

Mohave County officials say they received a call regarding a child who was missing in the swim area.

The girl was found by family before crews arrived.

Officials say older children had lost sight of the girl and yelled for family members' help.

The girl was found by family in the swim area approximately four feet underwater.

The girl was taken to the hospital in Lake Havasu before she was flown to a hospital in Las Vegas.

This incident is currently under investigation.

